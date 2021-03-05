Services set for Manhattan woman killed in 7-vehicle I-70 crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services are set for the Manhattan woman killed in a 7-vehicle accident on I-70 in Downtown Topeka last week.

According to her obituary, funeral services for 29-year-old Brooke Rees will be on Monday, March 8th at 2 PM at Passion City Church in Atlanta Georgia. For those who wish to attend virtually, you may watch live at: http://bit.ly/BrookeReesFuneral

Rees was born in Georgia, and is survived by her husband Thomas, her parents and a brother.

Rees died February 24th when a large metal pipe came off an eastbound semi-tractor trailer, and landed on top of her westbound Kia Forte near the 3rd Street exit. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, nobody else was injured in the multi-vehicle accident.

Her husband Thomas is the Assistant Women’s Tennis coach at Kansas State.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Brooke’s GoFundMe account that will be used to establish a memorial fund: http://bit.ly/BrookeReesFund

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.