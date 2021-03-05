Advertisement

Seaman High custodian joins the fight to change the name

By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --Eric Snell has been a custodian at Seaman High School for four years, he’s adding his voice -- now that the issue of Fred Seaman’s name on the school is at the forefront.

“I was really disappointed, it’s like wow really--that was very interesting and then I thought it is time to do something about it because that is not okay--this is 2021 and we should care more about people than a guy who was more destructive in a community than constructive,” Snell said.

Snell says no school should be named after someone who had done more harm than good in a community.

“When you think of the KKK and not only the damage they have done to African Americans but other religious groups and other citizens of color and even women, when you start to think about them they don’t belong in this country--they hung people on trees and nothing should be named after them--particularly a school”

Snell was more hurt about the people in the community fighting to preserve history, rather than changing the name to something else.

“My concern was not so much about the name but the people who live in the community because its the heart of men that we need to change because there are still people who don’t want this name changed and they want this to stay Fred Seaman and I find that more concerning than anything,” he said.

The longtime custodian told me -- students stepping up is a step in the right direction.

“Our young people are willing to fight for that cause just like the young people of yesterday and I am very proud of those students for stepping up and speak out about the situation to get us all involved in something as serious as this,” said Snell.

USD 345′s board president sent a message to district parents, saying they will discuss the issue at their March 15th meeting--early indications are, they will name a task force to study changing the name ‘from’ Seaman.

