Seaman boys bowling finishes third at State, girls place fourth

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman Vikings are bringing home some hardware after Thursday’s State bowling competition.

Seaman’s boys team finished third with a score of 3,383. Kapaun Mt. Carmel came in first with a score of 3,769, followed by Eisenhower with 3,414.

Emporia came in fifth, while Shawnee Heights finished ninth.

The Viking girls came in fourth place at 3,035. Bishop Carroll took home first with a score of 3,347. Shawnee Heights came in seventh.

Top individual finishers for the Vikings include Zander White (8th, 665) and Makenzie Millard (4th, 612).

Bringing home some hardware! Congratulations on earning 3rd at State 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/i3DEMlgH0Q — Mike Monaghan (@SchoolSpirit345) March 4, 2021

