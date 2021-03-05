Advertisement

Seaman boys bowling finishes third at State, girls place fourth

Seaman boys bowling finishes third at State, girls place fourth(Seaman Bowling)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman Vikings are bringing home some hardware after Thursday’s State bowling competition.

Seaman’s boys team finished third with a score of 3,383. Kapaun Mt. Carmel came in first with a score of 3,769, followed by Eisenhower with 3,414.

Emporia came in fifth, while Shawnee Heights finished ninth.

The Viking girls came in fourth place at 3,035. Bishop Carroll took home first with a score of 3,347. Shawnee Heights came in seventh.

Top individual finishers for the Vikings include Zander White (8th, 665) and Makenzie Millard (4th, 612).

