Safe Streets to host Safe Property Management training

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets will help train landlords and property managers with a Safe Property Management training session.

Safe Streets says it will host a Safe Property Management training session on Tuesday, March 23. It sid the session will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Topeka Police Department, 320 S. Kansas Ave. in Classroom A.

According to Safe Streets, the session will be geared toward landlords, apartment and rental property managers, maintenance workers and those that may become landlords.

To learn about local drug trends, leases, lighting, building codes, narcotics recognition, animal control and more, Safe Streets said interested parties should register for the training. It said registration cost is $35 and includes a meal for lunch. It said masks and social distancing will be required.

According to Safe Streets, seating is limited and registrations are due by Wednesday, March 17.

For more information call 785-266-4606 or email jwilson@safestreets.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.