Roadwork to disrupt traffic on 10th St. on Tuesday, Wednesday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should add extra time to their commute on Tuesday and Wednesday if they commute on 10th St. between Fairlawn and Wanamaker.

The City of Topeka says NPL will work on 10th St. just west of Belle on Monday, March 8. It said the company will work adjacent to the road and will flag 10th St. traffic on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. It said the work involves opening the road to lower a gas line and should be finished on Wednesday.

The City said residents that live west of Belle, drivers should add a few minutes to their commute and watch for steel plates that could be needed to keep the road open to traffic.

