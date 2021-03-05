Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - The remains of Kansas native Father Emil Kapaun, recognized for his ministry and service during World War II and the Korean War, were identified, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) confirmed.

Moran released the following statement after receiving news from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that the remains of Father Emil Kapaun were identified:

“This evening I was notified that the remains of Marion County-native Father Emil Kapaun, a priest of the Diocese of Wichita, have been identified. Father Kapaun served as an Army Chaplain during WWII and the Korean War, and was taken as a Prisoner of War in 1951. He continued to minister to Americans as a POW before passing away on May 23, 1951.

“In 2011, I introduced legislation to bestow Father Kapaun with the Presidential Medal of Honor, which was awarded in 2013. In 1993, Pope John Paul II declared Father Kapaun a Servant of God, the first step toward sainthood. I am glad that his family has finally been granted closure after Father Kapaun’s selfless service to our nation.”

Although Father Kapaun didn’t make it home form his service in Korea, the impact he’s had on many lives is apparent, approaching 70 years after his death. He’s been recognized as a hero for his care of fellow soldiers, all the way until his final moments.

In July 2018, news of possible remains from the Korean War coming back to the U.S. gave Father Kapaun’s family hope that the priest was among them. Thursday’s announcement comes with closure, approaching three years later.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.