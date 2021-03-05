Advertisement

Purple streetlights popping up around Topeka, with plans underway to replace them

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have driven around Topeka at night lately and thought you have seen a purple hue to some of the streetlights in the city, you aren’t alone.

Several local residents have taken to social media to discuss the phenomenon, which also has been reported in other locations across the United States.

The matter is being addressed by local officials, and the public is invited to help.

“Over the past few years, Evergy has installed LED streetlights in communities where we maintain streetlights,” said Gina Penzig, a spokeswoman for Evergy. “Some of the lights have a defective component that is allowing too much of the blue-to-purple light spectrum to shine through.”

However, she said, Evergy is developing a plan to replace its defective streetlights.

“Evergy is inspecting our streetlights to identify how many lights are defective and where,” Penzig said. “Inspections in the Topeka area are scheduled to be completed this month.”

Penzig noted that Evergy doesn’t maintain all of the streetlights in Topeka.

Some are maintained by the city.

On Friday morning, city spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said the city doesn’t have any of the purple streetlights.

Local residents who would like to report defective streetlights may do so at Evergy.com/street-light-outage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a naming rights agreement to rename the filed GEHA...
Field at Arrowhead Stadium gets new name
Multiple police officers are on the scene of an incident that occurred early Thursday morning...
Topeka police investigate incident Thursday morning in west Topeka

Latest News

Mary Eisenhower joins Colyer's 2022 gubernatorial campaign
Former Gov. Jeff Colyer names Eisenhower as treasurer of 2022 campaign
Purple streetlights popping up across Topeka with plans underway to replace them
RCPD Director Chats About Crime Statistics on 13 NEWS This Morning
RCPD Director Chats About Crime Statistics on 13 NEWS This Morning
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 3-5-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 3-5-21