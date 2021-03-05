Pottawatomie Co. makes advancements in Phase 2 of vaccinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is advancing to vaccinate more residents that qualify for Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pottawatomie County says it is now advancing to vaccinate other qualified residents in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination process. It said if residents are 65 and older and have yet to be vaccinated, they may still signup. Additionally, it said if residents work in congregate settings or are high-contact critical workers and have not yet signed up to receive the vaccine, they should do so now. It said if residents are part of a business that qualifies for Phase 2 of the vaccine, they should contact the Pottawatomie Co. Health Department with the number of employees that are interested in receiving a vaccine.

According to the County, the Health Department, Wamego Health Center and Community Health Care system are contacting businesses that may qualify to determine their interest in the vaccine. It said licensed childcare providers and centers that are interested should contact the Health Department at 785-457-3719. It said it is unable to move to Phase 3 of the vaccine rollout until every county in the state is ready to do so, therefore, it is important to get everyone that is qualified and wants the vaccine from Phases 1 and 2 to signup as soon as possible.

The County said congregate settings include the following:

Congregate childcare institutions, adult and child protective services

Corrections facilities, including jails and juvenile justice facilities

Adult care homes, residents and staff in home and facilities not covered in Phase 1

Home caregivers and personal care aides

According to the County, high-contact critical workers are workers that provide critical services and are at higher risk of being infected with the virus due to their jobs’ requirement of consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals. It said high-contact critical workers include the following:

Grocery store workers and food services

Food processing, including meat processing plants

Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants

Workers in the following industries if regularly in high-risk settings to perform their duties: Retail, warehouses and sales outlets Agriculture Supply of critical services or materials for the COVID-19 response like PPE The U.S. Postal Service Department of Motor Vehicles



