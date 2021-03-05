Police apprehend female after foot chase early Friday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police apprehended a female who ran from them following a car stop early Friday in central Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. near S.W. 18th and Washburn Avenue.

Initial reports indicated the female who ran from police was pregnant.

An American Medical Response ambulance was called to the scene to check on the female.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.