Pair injured when car crashes during police chase in western Kansas

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Nebraska men sustained minor injuries when the car they were in crashed during a police chase early Thursday in Scott County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:22 a.m. Thursday on East County Road 290, about a mile east of US-83 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Nissan Altima was being pursued by Scott County sheriff’s deputies at the time of the crash.

The Nissan, which was eastbound on East County Road 290, lost control near North Omaha Road. The Nissan then went off the road to the south, where it rolled over.

Both occupants of the Nissan were reported to have minor injuries and were transported to Scott County Hospital in Scott City.

The driver was identified as Monica Renee Garcia, 33, of Ogallala, Neb. The patrol said Garcia wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The passenger was identified as David Paul Nuno, 24, of Kearney, Neb. The patrol said Nuno was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.