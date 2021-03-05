Advertisement

Pair injured when car crashes during police chase in western Kansas

Two people from Nebraska sustained what authorities said were minor injuries when the car they...
Two people from Nebraska sustained what authorities said were minor injuries when the car they were in crashed during a police chase early Thursday in Scott County in western Kansas.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Nebraska men sustained minor injuries when the car they were in crashed during a police chase early Thursday in Scott County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:22 a.m. Thursday on East County Road 290, about a mile east of US-83 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Nissan Altima was being pursued by Scott County sheriff’s deputies at the time of the crash.

The Nissan, which was eastbound on East County Road 290, lost control near North Omaha Road. The Nissan then went off the road to the south, where it rolled over.

Both occupants of the Nissan were reported to have minor injuries and were transported to Scott County Hospital in Scott City.

The driver was identified as Monica Renee Garcia, 33, of Ogallala, Neb. The patrol said Garcia wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The passenger was identified as David Paul Nuno, 24, of Kearney, Neb. The patrol said Nuno was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a naming rights agreement to rename the filed GEHA...
Field at Arrowhead Stadium gets new name
Multiple police officers are on the scene of an incident that occurred early Thursday morning...
Topeka police investigate incident Thursday morning in west Topeka

Latest News

Husband says goodbye to wife killed in Wednesday accident
Services set for Manhattan woman killed in 7-vehicle I-70 crash
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 highway north of Topeka
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka
The Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) released the findings of the Momentum 2022 annual...
Greater Topeka Partnership releases Momentum 2022 community survey findings