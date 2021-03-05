Advertisement

No. 13 KU escapes upset in final home game, tops UTEP 67-62

No. 13 KU escapes upset in final home game, tops UTEP 67-62(Brent Beerends, Kansas Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite trailing the majority of the game, the No. 13 Jayhawks staved off an upset to UTEP to finish the regular season 19-8.

KU found themselves down as many as 15 to the Miners and trailed 14 at the break.

A Marcus Garrett bucket with 22 seconds left gave KU a two-point lead. UTEP’s Souley Boum turned the ball over the next trip down, and KU solidified the win going 3-4 from the free throw line.

Ochai Agbaji led KU scorers with 19 points. David McCormack followed with 18.

KU tips off Big 12 Tournament action next week.

