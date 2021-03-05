Advertisement

New Pediatric Therapy Clinic provides patients with bright new space

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pediatric patients at Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi therapy clinic now have access to a brand-new space just for them.

The brightly colored Pediatric Therapy Clinic was created as the Ascension Via Christi Therapy Clinic expanded their space, giving pediatric patients a space to call their own.

Having this dedicated space allows for children to be noisy and move about as much as necessary without worrying that young patients will get in the way of adults who are doing their own therapies.

The dedicated space also makes it easy for patients to see multiple therapists in one visit, making scheduling easier on parents and the patients.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have Via Christi here, you know, with access to both physical therapy, OT, and speech, we’ve…we’ve just seen him progress so much further than we had thought maybe he would,” says Travis Warner, parent of therapy patient, Evan Warner.

Doctors orders are required for both speech and occupational therapy and are highly recommended for physical therapy, to keep doctors informed of any concerns or progress being made.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
The driver that hit and killed Kathleen Bryson was an unlicensed teenager.
Unlicensed teenager may have caused fatal crash
Trevonn Hall, 21, of Hays, was arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha after eluding authorities...
Man, 21, and juvenile girl who eluded officers in Hays arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

Open Arms is located on SE 11th Street, in the old Belvoir Elementary building
at 4: The Outreach Ministry that welcomes Topekans with "Open Arms"
Ascension Via Christi Pediatric Therapy Clinic
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified
Seaman custodian speaks up about the school name change
Seaman High custodian joins the fight to change the name