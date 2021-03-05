New Pediatric Therapy Clinic provides patients with bright new space

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pediatric patients at Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi therapy clinic now have access to a brand-new space just for them.

The brightly colored Pediatric Therapy Clinic was created as the Ascension Via Christi Therapy Clinic expanded their space, giving pediatric patients a space to call their own.

Having this dedicated space allows for children to be noisy and move about as much as necessary without worrying that young patients will get in the way of adults who are doing their own therapies.

The dedicated space also makes it easy for patients to see multiple therapists in one visit, making scheduling easier on parents and the patients.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have Via Christi here, you know, with access to both physical therapy, OT, and speech, we’ve…we’ve just seen him progress so much further than we had thought maybe he would,” says Travis Warner, parent of therapy patient, Evan Warner.

Doctors orders are required for both speech and occupational therapy and are highly recommended for physical therapy, to keep doctors informed of any concerns or progress being made.

