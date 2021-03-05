Local organizations step up to help vaccinate undeserved populations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to Kansas vaccine data-- the rate of vaccinations among those who are not Hispanic or Latino is 125 per one-thousand people, but for Hispanics -- it’s just 75.

By race -- the vaccination rate among people who are white is more than double that of those who are black.

“We want to communicate that we ensure that people of the Latino community and other vulnerable communities that they need to do,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

Local organizations are already working on ways to help---

L.U.L.A.C in Topeka has created a bus transportation system for those who aren’t able to drive.

“More than half of our people do not drive anymore for one reason or another so, therefore, we have L.U.L.A.C buses and we pick up all over Topeka,” said Executive Director, Kathy Votaw.

Pastor Jonathan Sublet at Fellowship Hi-Crest says providing identification is another issue--

”We are about to be the distributor of cities ID’s because having identification is a must in getting the vaccine and having a picture identification has been a barrier in our community and a lot of under-resourced communities for years,” said Sublet.

Sublet said his church has partnered with Shawnee County to create a pilot vaccine outreach clinic that will target the Hi-Crest neighborhood and the 66605 zip code.

“We partnered with the county and we just offered up our space and we told them they can have as much space as possible and we want these clinics to be during non-traditional hours because that is what we need,” he said.

