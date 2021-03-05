Advertisement

Local business celebrates anniversary with student painted mural

A design from SHHS students that was chosen to be painted as a mural on the Milk and Honey...
A design from SHHS students that was chosen to be painted as a mural on the Milk and Honey building.(Shawnee Heights High School)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Milk and Honey is celebrating its first anniversary with a student-painted mural on the side of its building.

Milk and Honey will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on March 16, and to commemorate the milestone, it will have students from Shawnee Heights High School paint a mural on the east side of its building.

Ms. Ayers from Shawnee Heights collected design entries from students that were required to include the theme of “we are Topeka and in this together.” Images students were encouraged to include are people, sunflowers, unity, Topeka or Kansas specific images and togetherness. Students were also required to include the Milk and Honey and the Shawnee Heights logos.

Four entries from students were chosen to be part of the celebration.

