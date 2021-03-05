Local business celebrates anniversary with student painted mural

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Milk and Honey is celebrating its first anniversary with a student-painted mural on the side of its building.

Milk and Honey will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on March 16, and to commemorate the milestone, it will have students from Shawnee Heights High School paint a mural on the east side of its building.

Ms. Ayers from Shawnee Heights collected design entries from students that were required to include the theme of “we are Topeka and in this together.” Images students were encouraged to include are people, sunflowers, unity, Topeka or Kansas specific images and togetherness. Students were also required to include the Milk and Honey and the Shawnee Heights logos.

Four entries from students were chosen to be part of the celebration.

