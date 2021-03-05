Advertisement

KHP investigating fatal accident on South Topeka turnpike

Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4, 2021.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident on the turnpike in South Topeka.

It occurred after 8 p.m. east of exit 177. KHP confirms that one person was struck and killed. No other injuries were reported.

Traffic is slowed, but still flowing through the area. The right lane was temporarily closed while crews worked the scene.

13 NEWS has a crew on scene, and will update this story when more information is available.

