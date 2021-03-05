KDOL call center, servers to go down for server increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor’s call center will go down on the evening of Friday, March 12, in order to increase its server capacity.

The Kansas Department of Labor says it will expand its Contact Center operations and increase server capacity. It said the server will go down on on the evening of Friday, March 12, and will be back in operation on Sunday, March 14. It said the call center will also be closed on Saturday, March 13 and the website will not be accessible.

KDOL also said it is working to update the language in HB 177. It said it is working with influencers and leaders to help update the bill.

According to the Department, as of March 1, 148,500 claimants attempted authentication and 75,000 were approved and 33,000 are still waiting for user action. It said around 36,500 claimants failed the proofing and would need to retry or get help and around 4,000 claimants experienced an error.

KDOL said in regards to BOTS and fraudulent login attempts, as of noon on March 5, it has stopped around 5.3 million. Lastly, it said there are around 11,400 accounts that have been deactivated as they were confirmed as fraudulent.

Currently, KDOL said there are 17,917 PUA claims in the determination process and 12,038 of them are in the verification and upload process for over 21 days, which is when it is considered backlogged.

According to the Department, as of Feb. 27, there were 22,600 initial and continued claims for PUA and 4,625 initial and continued claims for PEUC. As for Regular UI claims, there were 20,125 initial and continued claims. It said regular unemployment insurance payments totaled $7,720,081 and federal program payments totaled $18,473,329.

KDOL said from Feb. 22 through 27 it received 358,044 unique calls per day.

According to KDOL, since March 15, 2020, it has paid out over 4.1 million weekly claims that total over $2.7 billion between regular and federal unemployment programs.

