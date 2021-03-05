Advertisement

Kansas has seen zero COVID-19 deaths in the past two days

Coronavirus graphic (OSF St. Francis Image)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state of Kansas has seen zero new COVID-related deaths since Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 752 new cases of the virus across the state in the past two days, and 32 new hospitalizations. ICU beds are at 37 percent availability and ventilators are at 84 percent availability.

