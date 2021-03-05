K-State’s Skylar Thompson “cleared for normal activity”

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is back to participating in workouts after suffering a season-ending upper body injury last fall.

“We got some great news on Skylar,” head coach Chris Klieman said Friday after the team’s second spring ball practice. “Monday before spring ball started, he was cleared for normal activity. No tackling, contact, but we will have him do all of our 7-on-7 stuff and 1-on-1 stuff. He’s practicing every day.”

Thompson went down in the first half of the Wildcats’ Oct. 3 game against Texas Tech. He announced in December he would return to Manhattan for the 2021 season.

“He won’t be in many team settings. He’ll get into a few team settings that are non-contact team settings, but I’m excited for him because he’s able to throw it to moving targets this spring. Prior to that, we didn’t think that was going to happen,” Klieman said.

Klieman said Thompson has performed well early in spring ball.

““They look sharp. I mean, it’s popping out of his hand,” Klieman said. “You would never have thought he had surgery, to be honest with you.”

