Job openings available still despite unemployment woes

Jobs continue to look for Kansans trying to work. (Mar. 5, 2021)
Jobs continue to look for Kansans trying to work. (Mar. 5, 2021)(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several businesses in the state have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many looking for work and many looking for new employees.

“We’re hiring for four or five different positions right now,” said Blind Tiger Brewery Owner Jay Ives. “We have a position open for a book keeper, we have several open for line cook, we’re always looking for good servers.”

Ives said the pandemic affected them early on like most, saying they were down about 50% of what they normally operate at. Which led to turnover and many employees not having the chance to clock in. He said having servers not receiving tips like they used to was a big reason for employees moving on.

“With fewer folks coming out, their income was down so any number of our good folks moved on to other jobs. It’s hard to be unhappy with them about that,” he said. “We have raised the hourly rate for several of our positions to compensate for that.”

Ives said they are now operating down about 30% and with guests eating and drinking Friday afternoon shows they are on the right track.

“Folks are wanting to come out especially as the weather improves and so we need more staff members, more team members to take care of them when they come in the door,” he said.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department has lessened restrictions, leaving Ives eyeing for assistance at the Blind Tiger.

“Come to the Blind Tiger in your interview clothes and present yourself well and fill out an application and if you have the skills we want and the smile that we’re looking for -- you’re on board,” he said.

The state’s Dept. of Corrections has 15 positions open as of Friday afternoon. Randy Bowman, Executive Dir. of Public Affairs, said they are always in hiring mode. Right now, they have about 3,500 employees statewide.

“Not just in Topeka but places like Ellsworth, Norton, El Dorado, Hutchinson, Wichita, so there are a lot of opportunities out there,” he said. “Not all of those are corrections officers believe it or not.”

He said not everyone thinks they have a diverse workforce, with most thinking the Dept. of Corrections is just correction officers, but they also have IT, Human Relations and many more available to people of all backgrounds.

“You can start here in an entry level job with just a high school degree as a corrections officer and if you’re willing to work hard, be dependable and be a good coworker you can grow your career to great lengths over the course of a few decades,” he said.

