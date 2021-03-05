Advertisement

Hillcrest Community Center hosting vaccine registration event

(KGNS)
By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents 65 and older who have not gotten their COVID shot can get help signing up for one Saturday night.

The Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging is partnering with the City of Topeka and Shawnee County to host a pop-up vaccine registration event. The event will be held in the parking lot at the Hillcrest Community Center on SW 21 St. from 9 am to 12 pm.

Volunteers will be on hand to help seniors complete the required interest survey in order to get a vaccine appointment. A cell phone number and email address are required to complete the survey.

Officials say everyone will be in appropriate PPE gear, and participants will be required to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle.

