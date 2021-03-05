Helping Hands reopens to walk-in adoptions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has re-opened to walk-in adoptions.

The shelter’s Communications Coordinators Emi Griess shared the news during an interview with Eye on Northeast Kansas.

“We are still asking people to wear masks in the building. Our staff are still wearing masks and screening people, but the score card has been holding pretty well and we feel it is safe for us to open back up to get more pets adopted than we have,” she said.

Helping Hands had been doing appointments by appointment only. People had to fill out an online adoption profile, then schedule a time to visit the shelter. Griess said people can still submit their adoption profile online, and save a step before their in-person visit.

Griess said the improvements in the community’s COVID-19 situation also mean resuming volunteer opportunities.

“We still have a limited number of volunteers in the building at any time but we’re getting back to training new volunteers,” she said. “If it’s something you’ve been wanting to do, you can go ahead and check out online the volunteer application submission and we’ll send you information about how to get trained in person.”

Griess also introduced viewers to Kansas, a one-year-old female pointer/pit bull mix, who came into the shelter as a stray Jan. 24.

Find information on volunteering, and the shelter’s upcoming drive-through baby shower for their foster program at hhhstopeka.org.

