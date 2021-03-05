Advertisement

Helping Hands reopens to walk-in adoptions

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has re-opened to walk-in adoptions.

The shelter’s Communications Coordinators Emi Griess shared the news during an interview with Eye on Northeast Kansas.

“We are still asking people to wear masks in the building. Our staff are still wearing masks and screening people, but the score card has been holding pretty well and we feel it is safe for us to open back up to get more pets adopted than we have,” she said.

Helping Hands had been doing appointments by appointment only. People had to fill out an online adoption profile, then schedule a time to visit the shelter. Griess said people can still submit their adoption profile online, and save a step before their in-person visit.

Griess said the improvements in the community’s COVID-19 situation also mean resuming volunteer opportunities.

“We still have a limited number of volunteers in the building at any time but we’re getting back to training new volunteers,” she said. “If it’s something you’ve been wanting to do, you can go ahead and check out online the volunteer application submission and we’ll send you information about how to get trained in person.”

Griess also introduced viewers to Kansas, a one-year-old female pointer/pit bull mix, who came into the shelter as a stray Jan. 24.

Find information on volunteering, and the shelter’s upcoming drive-through baby shower for their foster program at hhhstopeka.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fiery crash early Friday on northbound US-75 highway near N.W. 35th...
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 north of Topeka
Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

Committee Ranking Member Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Energy Committee to hold hearing on Kansas energy issues
13 News at Six
A design from SHHS students that was chosen to be painted as a mural on the Milk and Honey...
Local business celebrates anniversary with student painted mural
New categories mean new, big crowds for COVID vaccine
Local organizations step up to help vaccinate undeserved populations
Safe Streets to host Safe Property Management training