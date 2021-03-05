Gov. Kelly helps TPS students celebrate Read Across America Week
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly helped Topeka Public Schools students celebrate Read Across America Week.
Topeka Public Schools says on Friday afternoon Governor Laura Kelly helped its students celebrate Read Across America with a virtual reading of a book about kindness.
TPS said the Kansas Governor also helped it highlight women leaders during Women’s History Month.
