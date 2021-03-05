Advertisement

Friday forecast: Decreasing clouds, cooler

Still above average for this time of year
By Doug Meyers
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the coolest day until next Friday and it’ll still be above average for this time of year.

Highs between tomorrow and next Thursday will generally be in the mid 60s to mid 70s. The focus will be on the strong winds beginning Sunday where gusts will be at least 20 mph so enjoy the lower wind speeds today and tomorrow. The other focus will be on the much needed rain next week.

There still remains some uncertainty on the timing of next week’s rain so keep checking back daily as we continue to fine-tune the forecast. There is also the added threat for t-storms. At this time the threat for severe weather would be low but that could change as well so it will be something to also stay aware about.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Today: Decreasing clouds from north to south. Should generally be mostly sunny north of I-70 by noon as the clouds continue to clear to the south through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in low-mid 30s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds SW/S 5-10, may have some gusts near 20 mph especially in north central KS.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Next week remains mild and breezy everyday. While the 8 days shows dry conditions Monday and Tuesday, there still is a small chance for rain as early as Tuesday. 70s are likely but how warm we get into the 70s will depend on cloud cover and rain. Wednesday looks to be the warmest with the strongest winds (some spots may even be in the upper 70s).

Taking Action:

  1. The fire danger threat increases tomorrow mainly in north-central KS then for all of northeast KS starting Sunday.  This means today will be the best day for at least a week to do any planned burning.
  2. If you’re making outdoor plans for next week: Monday may end up being the only day dry with a 0% chance of rain for all of northeast KS otherwise there is at least a slight chance everyday next week. This does include the potential on Tuesday (even though the 8 day is dry) and Friday at least in the morning.

