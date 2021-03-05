Former Gov. Jeff Colyer names Eisenhower as treasurer of 2022 campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former governor Jeff Colyer has announced Mary Eisenhower, the granddaughter of the 34th President Dwight D. Eisenhower as treasurer of his 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

”I am thrilled Mary has joined our campaign and humbled to be associated with such a great example of principled, successful Republican leadership,” Dr. Jeff Colyer said in a news release. “Kansas has lost over 35,000 private-sector jobs since I left office. It’s time to get Kansas back to work. Kansas needs an authentic, effective conservative in the governorship,” said Colyer.

Colyer served as Kansas’ 47th Governor in 2018 and is the longest-serving Lieutenant Governor in state history. Eisenhower is the former CEO of People to People International.

“Jeff Colyer is the leader we need, and I’ve seen great leadership up close,” said Eisenhower. “He can unite the Republican Party, win the Governorship, and lead our ticket to success up and down the ballot. Kansas made a mistake in 2018, and it’s time to fix that mistake. Jeff Colyer is the man for the moment. Jeff has solved problems in Kansas and across the world. He is the ideal candidate to lead us past this pandemic and into a new era of prosperity and Kansas Excellence,” Eisenhower concluded in Wednesday’s news release.

