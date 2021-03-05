Forbes Field holds annual controlled burn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a smoky morning at Forbes Field on Friday.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority held its annual controlled burn around the airfield to help control bugs and promote healthy growth in nearby vegetation.

While bugs don’t pose a threat to incoming and outgoing planes, fire officials say the birds that eat them can.

Air traffic was temporarily suspended due to low visibility caused by the smoke.

