Advertisement

Forbes Field holds annual controlled burn

Overlooking Forbes Field and the KC-135.
Overlooking Forbes Field and the KC-135.(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli and Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a smoky morning at Forbes Field on Friday.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority held its annual controlled burn around the airfield to help control bugs and promote healthy growth in nearby vegetation.

While bugs don’t pose a threat to incoming and outgoing planes, fire officials say the birds that eat them can.

Air traffic was temporarily suspended due to low visibility caused by the smoke.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fiery crash early Friday on northbound US-75 highway near N.W. 35th...
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 north of Topeka
Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

KDOL call center, servers to go down for server increase
Washburn University to fully return to in-person learning in the fall
Gov. Kelly helps TPS students celebrate Read Across America Week
ArtsConnect to host First Friday artwalk
Two businesses have moved into the old Alorica building on SW 29 and Van Buren.
Cap City Outlet, Capitol City Pawn move into old Alorica building