Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle Thursday night on Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka.

The fatality victim was identified as Derick Leon Taylor, 52, of Topeka.

The collision was reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-470 near the S.E. 37th Street overpass. The location was about two miles east of the south Topeka exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Taylor was a pedestrian in the right lane of westbound I-470 when he was struck by a 2014 Ford SUV.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford SUV, Anthony Rumold, 60, and a passenger, Geralynn Rumold, 67, both of Topeka, were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

