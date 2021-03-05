Advertisement

Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka

Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle Thursday night on westbound Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle Thursday night on Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka.

The fatality victim was identified as Derick Leon Taylor, 52, of Topeka.

The collision was reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-470 near the S.E. 37th Street overpass. The location was about two miles east of the south Topeka exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Taylor was a pedestrian in the right lane of westbound I-470 when he was struck by a 2014 Ford SUV.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford SUV, Anthony Rumold, 60, and a passenger, Geralynn Rumold, 67, both of Topeka, were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a naming rights agreement to rename the filed GEHA...
Field at Arrowhead Stadium gets new name
Multiple police officers are on the scene of an incident that occurred early Thursday morning...
Topeka police investigate incident Thursday morning in west Topeka

Latest News

Husband says goodbye to wife killed in Wednesday accident
Services set for Manhattan woman killed in 7-vehicle I-70 crash
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 highway north of Topeka
Two people from Nebraska sustained what authorities said were minor injuries when the car they...
Pair injured when car crashes during police chase in western Kansas
The Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) released the findings of the Momentum 2022 annual...
Greater Topeka Partnership releases Momentum 2022 community survey findings