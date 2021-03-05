Discussion centers on new mascots for Atchison Public Schools

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine people spoke Thursday night in opposition to Atchison Public Schools using Native American-themed mascots during a special meeting of the Atchison Unified School District 409 Board of Education, according to KAIR Radio.

About two dozen people attended Thursday night’s meeting, which was held at Atchison Elementary School.

The meeting was to serve as a “mascot educational presentation and public input forum,” according to KAIR.

All nine people who spoke at the public forum expressed their disapproval of Atchison Public Schools’ use of Native American-themed mascots.

Atchison High School’s mascot is the Redmen, while Atchison Middle School’s mascot is the Braves.

KAIR said a decision to change the mascots hasn’t been reached by Atchison Public Schools leaders.

Additional public comments will be heard at the school board’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the board of education office at 626 Commercial St. in Atchison.

No decision on the mascot issue will be made at that meeting, Atchison Public Schools Superintendent Renee Scott said. However, a decision could come in April, according to KAIR.

