Cap City Outlet, Capitol City Pawn move into old Alorica building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka businesses have combined to take up the old Alorica building.

Capitol City Pawn and Cap City Outlet have moved into the building at 29th and Van Buren. Cap City Outlet is an Amazon reseller, meaning the store sells brand new, unused items that the online retail giant has either designated as overstock or was unable to sell because there was damage to the box. The items inside the boxes are completely undamaged, however, and can sell for as little as half their original price.

Cap City Outlet store was previously located near Forbes Field, but shut down for a few months as it moved into its new location. The stores reopened on Monday.

Capitol City Pawn and Cap City Outlet not only share a building, they share an owner as well.

