Advertisement

Cap City Outlet, Capitol City Pawn move into old Alorica building

Two businesses have moved into the old Alorica building on SW 29 and Van Buren.
Two businesses have moved into the old Alorica building on SW 29 and Van Buren.(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka businesses have combined to take up the old Alorica building.

Capitol City Pawn and Cap City Outlet have moved into the building at 29th and Van Buren. Cap City Outlet is an Amazon reseller, meaning the store sells brand new, unused items that the online retail giant has either designated as overstock or was unable to sell because there was damage to the box. The items inside the boxes are completely undamaged, however, and can sell for as little as half their original price.

Cap City Outlet store was previously located near Forbes Field, but shut down for a few months as it moved into its new location. The stores reopened on Monday.

Capitol City Pawn and Cap City Outlet not only share a building, they share an owner as well.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fiery crash early Friday on northbound US-75 highway near N.W. 35th...
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 north of Topeka
Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

KDOL call center, servers to go down for server increase
Washburn University to fully return to in-person learning in the fall
Gov. Kelly helps TPS students celebrate Read Across America Week
ArtsConnect to host First Friday artwalk