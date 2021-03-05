Ascension Via Christi Manhattan allowing one visitor for most patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Manhattan has updated its visitation policy for patients.

Starting March 8, patients admitted to Via Christi will be allowed one visitor at a time. This visitor will be allowed to exchange in and out with another visitor during visitation hours of 8 am to 8 pm.

Patients undergoing outpatient testing will still be allowed one visitor per test.

Patients in the Emergency Department will be allowed to have one person with them after the triage process is completed, as long as the patient does not have COVID-19.

Patients being treated for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection are still not allowed to receive visitors, unless it is an end-of-life situation or the patient is unable to advocate for themselves. All visitors must be 18 or older.

