ArtsConnect to host First Friday artwalk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can enjoy the spring weather with the First Friday Artwalk.

ArtsConnect says its First Friday Artwalk will be held on Friday night. It said it a handful of Topeka businesses will participate in the monthly event.

According to ArtsConnect, Nexlynx Gallery at 123 SW 6th St. on the second floor will host an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. that will feature the paintings of Timothy R. Bauer. It said Bauer grinds pebbles, shells and more to blend into his paint, which helps him produce an actual pigment for each landscape or portrait. It said patrons will be able to enter for a chance to win an original Giclee print of selected Bauer paintings. It said the gallery will offer refreshments and require that masks be worn.

ArtsConnect says NOTO Escapes at 904 N Kansas Ave. will offer interactive, puzzle escape rooms in the Arts District. It said the rooms are designed to create a fun escape from life and the thrill of living a mystery adventure. It said this will be the last chance for Topekans to experience its holiday room. While there guests can also check out its puzzle room created in partnership with Round Table Books.

According to ArtsConnect, the Stephen Smith Gallery at 931 S. Kansas Ave. will host its final days for an estate art sale and will feature other exhibits. It said Bob Victor’s collection of Night Sky Photography by Matthew Dieterich includes a large print of US Postal Service Forever Stamp which celebrates the National Park Services 2016 Centennial. It said only seven of Dieterich’s works remain. It said it will also feature fused glass art by Stacey Utech and only 10 of her works remain. While visiting the gallery, it said guests can visit its 2020 Impressions special show which features a new perspective of life in 2020. It said the gallery’s regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and its First Friday Artwalk hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ArtsConnect said Beauchamp’s Art Gallery at 3113 SW Huntoon will host a new exhibit that features the abstract works of Rodney Troth and David Hartley. It said its regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and its First Friday Artwalk hours are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to ArtsConnect, Sabatini Art Gallery at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 SW 10th St., will welcome the community back into its newly renovated space to experience Forest Bathing. It said visitors can relax and wander through a variety of forest and tree artworks from March 1 to May 2.

ArtsConnect said the happy Basset Barrel House at 510 SW 49th St. is its newest official stop along the First Friday Artwalk. It said visitors should be ready for some brews and music from Tyler Gregory and food from Smokey Dunks. It said its regular hours are Monday through Thursday from 1 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and its First Friday Artwalk hours are from 11 a.m. to midnight.

To see all the galleries participating in ArtsConnect’s First Friday Artwalk on Friday, March 5, click here.

