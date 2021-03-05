Advertisement

4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for Osage Co. judge vacancy

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees for a judge vacancy in Osage County.

The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on April 6 to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Osage Co., which was created by Judge Shannon Rush’s resignation.

According to the Commission, the 4th Judicial District includes Anderson, Coffey, Franklin and Osage counties.

The Commission said the nominees for the vacancy are as follows:

  • Lori D. Breshears, paralegal and victim-witness coordinator, Coffey County Attorney’s Office, Burlington;
  • Joseph A. Falls, attorney, Lawrence; and
  • Tonya R. Vignery, attorney, Vassar.

According to the Commission, it will meet via teleconference on Wednesday, March 10, at 3 p.m., to decide which candidates will be interviewed.

To listen to the meeting, residents should call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

The Commission said it will meet on Tuesday, April 6, at 8:30 a.m. to interview nominees. It said interviews are open to the public, and once finished, it will appoint a district magistrate judge. It said the location for the interviews will be decided at a later date.

The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is made up of Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Craig Cole of Garnett, Anthony Mersman of Greeley, Phyllis Gardner of Lyndon, Janet Walsh of Lyndon, Heather Landon of Ottawa, Ianne Dickinson of Ottawa, Forrest Lowry of Ottawa and Timothy Johnson of Waverly.

