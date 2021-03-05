Advertisement

400 Tyson workers in Emporia receive COVID-19 vaccine

(KWCH)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four hundred employees at the Tyson Foods plant in Emporia received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Tyson says.

The vaccines were administered at the Lyon County fairgrounds through a partnership between Tyson and the Lyon County Health Department. One hundred employees at the Tyson facilities in Kansas City, Kansas and Edwardsville were also vaccinated this week.

“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority and offering all of our team members free and convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccine is at the heart of those efforts,” said Ladeana Wigton, HR Manager at the Emporia facility. “We are continuing to proactively partner with state and local health departments across the country to provide access to the vaccine in alignment with local prioritization schedules and are ensuring all our team members have access to educational information so they can make informed decisions.”

An additional 2,100 Tyson employees at the company’s plants in Garden City, Hutchinson and South Hutchinson will receive their vaccine starting next week. Tyson is offering free on-site vaccinations to every team member as supplies become available. The recent vaccinations in Kansas come as Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday her plan to vaccinate meatpacking plant workers across the state.

