Worlds of Fun will open May 22; Oceans of Fun opens Memorial Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Worlds of Fun has announced that the park will open to the public on Saturday, May 22. The waterpark will open the next weekend on Saturday, May 29.

Daily tickets and 2021 Season Passes are on sale. The park reminds guests that all 2020 Season Passes and add-on products have been extended through this year. According to a news release, the park will also be adding rewards and benefits to current Passholders as part of the New Worlds of Fun Pass Perks Program. It will include a free Bring-A-Friend ticket and snack. The offer is for all pass holders who purchased before March 2nd.

New this year, Oceans of Fun will debut a 486-feet long water slide known as the Riptide Raceway. It is considered the longest mat racing slide in the world. The park describes the experience this way: “Guests will race down five stories on soft foam mats through four side-by-side tunnels and around a thrilling 360-degree loop. The slide concludes with a final splashdown at the finish line.”

Important Dates

Worlds of Fun Opening: May 22

Oceans of Fun & Riptide Raceway Opening: May 29

Grand Carnivale: July 24-August 8

Halloween Haunt: September 17-October 31

The park is hiring 2,200 associates for the 2021 season. A virtual hiring process is in place. Interested applicants should visit worldsoffun.com/hiring.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.