Work progressing on new car wash at busy west Topeka location

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another year, another new car wash for Topeka.

Work continues to take place on land at the southeast corner of S.W. Huntoon and Wanamaker for a Charlie’s Car Wash.

On Thursday, several large pieces of equipment continued their work in preparing the land for the car wash.

To date, there are 10 locations for Charlie’s Car Wash, including in Wichita; Overland Park; Olathe; Lee’s Summit, Mo.; Liberty, Mo.; and Oklahoma City.

The Kansas Steak Company, and before that the Coyote Canyon and Sirloin Stockade restaurants, were in a building that formerly stood on land where the new Charlie’s Car Wash in Topeka will be located.

