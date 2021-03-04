Wednesday’s Child - Jesus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re a sports nut, you’ll be a fan of our Wednesday’s Child this week. Jesus is a teenager who needs a loving, forever family.

The 15 year old likes basketball, football, soccer and kickball. He also likes to keep busy taking walks or playing video games like NBA 2K. He likes to keep up with his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and his favorite school subject is science!

Jesus is caring and helpful, and wants to be a police officer someday. But until he can help others, he needs some help himself.

He’d love to be adopted by an active family who loves sports and would give him some one-on-one attention. Jesus would do best with a family who can provide structure and routine - and utilizing community services would be a big plus.

If you’d like more information on Jesus, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

