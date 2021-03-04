Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office to host sexual exploitation, cyberbullying meeting

WABUANSEE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office will host a sexual exploitation and cyberbullying meeting on March 19.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that on Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m., in the Wabaunsee High School gym, it will host a meeting for parents and adults concerned about the safety of their children.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the county has been affected by sexual exploitation and cyberbullying.

The Sheriff’s Office said many of the county’s youth have been victimized and it needs everyone to come to hear the facts and get answers. It said childcare will be provided.

