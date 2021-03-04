Advertisement

TPS to host virtual board meeting

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will host its regular board meeting completely virtually.

Topeka Public Schools says Thursday evening’s USD 501 Board of Education meeting will be held completely virtually and no members of the public will be in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to TPS, the public portion of the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and interested members can access the meeting via YouTube Live or phone at 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 864-5815-2381 and passcode 60125219.

To access the meeting via YouTube, click here.

