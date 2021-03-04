Thursday forecast: Another warm day, slight chance of rain tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unseasonably warm temperatures we’ve had so far this month continues with highs today similar to yesterday.

Despite a brief cool down tomorrow behind a cold front tonight, it’ll still remain above average for this time of year. The mild weather will continue through much of next week as well however monitoring cooler weather at some point next week. The latest models have kept the colder air north compared to what they were showing yesterday so there remains some uncertainty on next week’s weather pattern not only on temperatures but precipitation as well.

The first chance of rain is tonight with most spots dry and for those that get rain, it’ll be less than 0.10″ (less than 0.05″ for most). Next week is where latest models have backed off on rainfall compared to the models from yesterday so have kept consistency in the 8 day with a rain chance Tuesday night however confidence has decreased on if there will be rain then and other times during the week.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds this afternoon from west to east. Some uncertainty on exact timing but shouldn’t have a major impact on highs with upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S/SE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. An elevated fire danger threat does exist this afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated chance for showers. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds from north to south. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out however will keep it out of the 8 day due to the low probability of anything actually developing. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Temperature rebound this weekend back closer to the mid 60s. There will be more wind on Sunday which may lead to another fire danger threat.

The warming trend continues through at least Tuesday possibly Wednesday (uncertainty between models) and low chance for rain exists at this time with low confidence on exactly when so will keep the 8 day mainly dry.

Taking Action:

With the elevated fire danger risk this afternoon, outdoor burning is not recommended. If you absolutely have to, use extreme caution.

The dry weather pattern looks to continue, consider yourself lucky if you get rain tonight and/or tomorrow. Even if you do get any rain it won’t amount to much.

Sunday will have more wind vs Saturday so that may lead to an elevated fire danger threat however there will be more humidity Sunday compared to today.



