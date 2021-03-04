Texas man held on $600,000 bond in rape case in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was behind bars in the Riley County Jail, where he was being held on a $600,000 bond in connection with five counts of rape, authorities said.

Michael James Tschantz, 46, of Naples, Texas, was booked into the Riley County Jail on Tuesday in connection with the crimes.

Riley County Police in February announced that Tschantz had been arrested in Texas as part of an ongoing rape investigation in Ogden, a town of around 1,600 residents located about 12 miles southwest of Manhattan.

Riley County police officials said officers on Nov. 11 filed a report for several rape and aggravated criminal sodomy offenses that occurred between 2004 and 2012 in Ogden.

Riley County police officials said a woman who is now 21 was listed as the victim and a man she knew who is now 46 was listed as the suspect.

Officials said Tschantz was arrested Feb. 19 at the Naples Police Department in Texas on a Riley County District Court warrant for five counts of rape of a child under 14 years old.

He was held at the Morris County Jail in Texas before being booked into the Riley County Jail.

Naples is located in Morris County in the northeast portion of Texas.

Anyone with information on the case may call Riley County Police Det. Brian Johnson at 785-473-2323 or email bjohnson@rileycountypolice.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.