Suspicious device removed from Pittsburg State campus

(AP File Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A “suspicious device” that was found near the Pittsburg State University campus contained a “small amount of incendiary components,” police said.

The device was found Wednesday in a block adjacent to the campus. The Kansas State Highway Patrol’s Hazardous Device Unit was called and left with the device Wednesday evening after it was safely dismantled.

Pieces of the device will be sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Forensic Laboratories for further examination of trace evidence, police said in a news release. Police did not provide a description of the device.

No suspects have been developed and the investigation continues.

Pittsburg State officials on Thursday thanked law enforcement for their work said in a tweet they “wanted to follow up and say we’re all clear on this situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

