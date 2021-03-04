Advertisement

St. Francis has zero COVID-19 inpatients for first time in almost a year

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Health System St. Francis is beginning to see a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says on March 3, it had zero COVID-19 positive inpatients for the first time since March 16, 2020.

Stormont Vail said it had 16 COVID-positive inpatients on March 3 and that it had dropped into the teens on Feb. 26. It said it had not consistently seen less than 20 positive inpatients since September of 2020.

According to St. Francis, its critical care unit is at 75% capacity and medical and surgical units are at 83% capacity. It said its PPE supplies remain in the green zone.

St Francis also said that it has administered 8,021 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to-date. It said as it gets additional doses from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Shawnee County Health Department, it will continue to work through its list of residents that have completed its signup form. It said it will focus on scheduling its oldest patients first.

The KU St. Francis Campus COVID-19 vaccine signup form can be found at kutopeka.com/coronavirus. It said it asks that patients only complete the form once.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
NWS says FEMA’s WEA mistakenly activated, sending tornado alert
Dr. Troy Menz was killed and his fiance and another friend injured when they were hit by a car...
National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida
Pherigo ends hunger strike but plans to continue protesting in other ways

Latest News

Cities like Denison will soon see some financial help with the passing of Senate Bill 88.
KS Legislature passes bill giving 170+ cities utility bill relief
Jessica Jones (L) and Rena Blomberg (R) were honored for performing CPR on Terri Dodd (C) went...
Bystanders honored for saving woman's life
The driver that hit and killed Kathleen Bryson was an unlicensed teenager.
Unlicensed teenager may have caused fatal crash
House gives initial approval to civics test for graduation