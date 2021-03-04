St. Francis has zero COVID-19 inpatients for first time in almost a year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Health System St. Francis is beginning to see a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says on March 3, it had zero COVID-19 positive inpatients for the first time since March 16, 2020.

Stormont Vail said it had 16 COVID-positive inpatients on March 3 and that it had dropped into the teens on Feb. 26. It said it had not consistently seen less than 20 positive inpatients since September of 2020.

According to St. Francis, its critical care unit is at 75% capacity and medical and surgical units are at 83% capacity. It said its PPE supplies remain in the green zone.

St Francis also said that it has administered 8,021 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to-date. It said as it gets additional doses from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Shawnee County Health Department, it will continue to work through its list of residents that have completed its signup form. It said it will focus on scheduling its oldest patients first.

The KU St. Francis Campus COVID-19 vaccine signup form can be found at kutopeka.com/coronavirus. It said it asks that patients only complete the form once.

