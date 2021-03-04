Advertisement

Spring Break opening planned for Gage Park mini-train, carousel

Courtesy: Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec.
Courtesy: Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will open the Gage Park mini-train and carousel just in time for Spring Break.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says a sure sign of spring is the opening of the Gage Park mini-train and carousel. It said the two classic attractions will open on Saturday, March 6, and will be open daily through Spring Break week. It said the attractions will remain open on weekends through the remainder of the school year before they return to their summer hours.

According to SCP&R the hours for the attractions are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last ride taking off at 4:45 p.m. It said admission is $2 and COVID-19 precautions will remain in place with social distancing in the waiting area, seating in every other row and the rides being disinfected between each run.

SPC&R said the train was originally designed to last 20 years, however, it is entering its 54th year of operation. It said the old-fashioned carousel is over 100 years old.

