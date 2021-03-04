Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office takes six into custody for drug-related crimes

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a busy afternoon and evening for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, six people are in jail for drug-related crimes.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it has six people in custody after an eventful Wednesday afternoon and evening. It said all arrests were the results of traffic stops.

According to the Sheriff’s Office says it took Crystal J. Mack, 29, and Brandon J. Norris, 23, both of Topeka, were taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. It said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 white Buick Century at SW 37th St. and S. Kansas Ave. It said during the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said Norris was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and Mack was charged with multiple drug-related offenses including possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevrolet Suburban at NW Tyler St. and NW Paramore St. It said during the investigation, the team found drugs and drug paraphernalia. It said Michael P. Watkins, 32, and Kayla J. Wilson, 32, both of Topeka, were taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Watkins was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia while Wilson was taken into custody for a misdemeanor warrant out of the City of Topeka.

Lastly, the Sheriff’s Office said around 10 p.m., a deputy conducted another traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Malibu at SW 3rd St. and SW Topeka Blvd. It said during the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found. It said it also found a laptop reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department and checks reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Austin Hicks, 27, and Allison T. Behler, 25, both of Topeka, were taken into custody as a result of the stop. It said Hics was charged with possession of heroin, driving with a revoked license and expired vehicle registration while Behler was arrested for a felony narcotics warrant out of Shawnee Co. with multiple drug-related charges including possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All six arrested on Wednesday were booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
The driver that hit and killed Kathleen Bryson was an unlicensed teenager.
Unlicensed teenager may have caused fatal crash
Trevonn Hall, 21, of Hays, was arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha after eluding authorities...
Man, 21, and juvenile girl who eluded officers in Hays arrested Tuesday night in Hiawatha
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gov. Kelly announces meatpacking workers vaccination plan
GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a naming rights agreement to rename the filed GEHA...
Field at Arrowhead Stadium gets new name
University of Kansas new football coach Les Miles makes a statement during a news conference in...
Report: KU’s Les Miles was “banned from contacting female students” at LSU after 2013 investigation
Medicaid expansion amendment dies in Kansas Senate
KDOL's benefits websites will go down for the server capacity upgrade starting the night of...
KDOL’s benefits websites will be down 36 hours for server upgrade