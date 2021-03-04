Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office takes six into custody for drug-related crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a busy afternoon and evening for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, six people are in jail for drug-related crimes.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it has six people in custody after an eventful Wednesday afternoon and evening. It said all arrests were the results of traffic stops.

According to the Sheriff’s Office says it took Crystal J. Mack, 29, and Brandon J. Norris, 23, both of Topeka, were taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. It said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 white Buick Century at SW 37th St. and S. Kansas Ave. It said during the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said Norris was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and Mack was charged with multiple drug-related offenses including possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevrolet Suburban at NW Tyler St. and NW Paramore St. It said during the investigation, the team found drugs and drug paraphernalia. It said Michael P. Watkins, 32, and Kayla J. Wilson, 32, both of Topeka, were taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Watkins was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia while Wilson was taken into custody for a misdemeanor warrant out of the City of Topeka.

Lastly, the Sheriff’s Office said around 10 p.m., a deputy conducted another traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Malibu at SW 3rd St. and SW Topeka Blvd. It said during the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found. It said it also found a laptop reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department and checks reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Austin Hicks, 27, and Allison T. Behler, 25, both of Topeka, were taken into custody as a result of the stop. It said Hics was charged with possession of heroin, driving with a revoked license and expired vehicle registration while Behler was arrested for a felony narcotics warrant out of Shawnee Co. with multiple drug-related charges including possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All six arrested on Wednesday were booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

