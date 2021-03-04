Shawnee Co. drops 7 points in latest COVID-19 community scorecard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest COVID-19 community transmission scorecard shows a drop of 7 points, putting Shawnee County in the “moderate” or yellow zone on the index.

The overall score is now at a six and marks the first time the county has been in the yellow since October 1st.

For the week of February 21-27, the weekly cases dropped an additional 38% with just 115 cases recorded.

The encouraging trends continued with a decrease in percent positivity that has now dipped below 5%, the lowest ever recorded in this measure.

Shawnee County health officials said the number of tests remained the same as the previous week, indicating a sharp decrease in the spread of the virus within the community.

They said the percent of new cases with no known source still remains very high, but that’s tied to the refusal rate of people not willing to complete the case investigation.

The positive news has health officials urging the community to stay vigilant.

The health department said, “Caution should continue to be exercised as there are signs that cases are starting to go up again in other regions of the country (as well as in other countries), due in part to the increased prevalence of several virus variants. As those variants reach our community it is possible, perhaps likely, that our cases will also increase. It is critical to keep in place some basic mitigation measures, such as social distancing and the use of masks, to slow down the spread of the new virus variants once they are established in our community.”

The Shawnee County Commission said Thursday due to the results of the scorecard, they will return to meeting at the courthouse starting Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.