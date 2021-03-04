Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approve resolution supporting “Stepping Up” initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Efforts are being made to reduce the number of people with mental illness out of jails in Shawnee County.

County Commissioners Thursday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the “Stepping Up” initiative which helps move towards that goal.

Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections Director Brian Cole said it comes as the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) plans to introduce a Stepping Up Technical Assistance Center.

The center would help counties get up to speed with Stepping Up’s initiatives, set goals and create data to find out who is entering the criminal justice system.

Additionally, the center would help counties find out how funds for the criminal justice system could be better used for those with mental illness and find alternatives to incarceration.

“As the capitol city and county I think this would solidify our commitment to this very serious issue that Shawnee County and mental health and handling the challenges of mental health has been listed in the top concerns in Shawnee county for sometime,” Cole told commissioners.

“We’re confident that if we begin this journey it would help us down the road with grants and assisting funds.”

