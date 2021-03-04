Sen. Marshall concerned with Kansas’ vaccine distribution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is deeply concerned with Kansas’ vaccine distribution efforts.

Senator Roger Marshall says he spoke with Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman on Wednesday via video conference regarding the state’s vaccine distribution efforts.

According to Sen. Marshall, troubling reports have come from the Sunflower state that have recently highlighted vaccination disparities.

“About 4.8% of Black Kansans have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Sen. Marshall. “A figure that is half the vaccination rate for white residents, roughly 10% of whom have gotten their shots. About 4% of the state’s American Indian population and 5% of Asian-American residents have gotten their vaccine, according to the numbers, which were publically disclosed Friday for the first time. Around 7% of those who identify as Hispanic or Latino have been immunized.”

Additionally, Marshall said as of Wednesday, the CDC ranked Kansas 46th for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Whether it is the disparity amongst various communities or the fact that our state ranks 46th for doses administered, I am deeply concerned with the vaccine distribution efforts in Kansas,” said Senator Marshall. “What your background is, where you live, or your income should never be a barrier to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. From day one, I have supported efforts to ensure all Americans that want a vaccine can have a vaccine at no cost. It is only through outreach to all communities and inclusion of all Americans that we will reach herd immunity by April or May and truly defeat this virus once and for all.”

On the call, Sen. Marshall said he also encouraged Dr. Norman to engage Kansas’ community health centers as they are positioned to help close the disparity gap and reach underserved Kansans.

