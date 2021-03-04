Seaman School Board President to recommend task force for name change

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School Board President has sent a message to Seaman patrons that the Board will discuss the issue of changing the name of the School District.

USD 345 School Board President James Adams says he wants to reiterate what he said in the November 9 board meeting in response to a student led criticism of the Seaman name being tied to Fred Seaman’s, a KKK member in the 1920′s. Adams said racism and hate have no place in the school district or community and the views of the KKK do not reflect the inclusive environment the Seaman community is dedicated to providing for every student and family.

According to Adams, district leadership, teachers and staff continue to work with students of color to build an anti-racist school community. He said the equity and anti-racist work continues through regular and ongoing meetings. Additionally, he said the district held a community conversation on Dec. 7, 2020, regarding race and equity. He said from that conversation, the idea to create a district equity council came to light. He said this council’s work will start in the near future and will help the district ensure an equitable educational environment for all students. Regardless of the resolution of the district’s namesake, he said the equity work must continue.

Adams said the school board will be responsible for leading the discussion around the district namesake while also focusing on other board-related responsibilities. He said at the March 15 meeting, the board will discuss a process around the namesake that will ensure all members of the community have the chance to join the discussion. He said he will recommend the superintendent of schools appoint a District Namesake Task Force to work through the process.

According to Adams, the task force may include students, staff, parents, alumni, community businesses and organizations. He said the task force will gather feedback, provide public reports at board meetings and present a final recommendation to the board. He said the board will take action on the name of the Seaman School District after the task force has finished its work and a final recommendation is made.

“No matter what our district is called, it is my hope that our community will remain strong and committed to what makes us special,” said Adams. “We are a community with great support, love and care for each other, and a commitment to maximizing student achievement.”

Adams said the century-old history of the district is more than just the district’s namesake. He said he believes the community can work together to find an answer that celebrates its tradition and moves it forward.

