Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Valley Falls’ Gage Burdiek

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Valley Falls’ Gage Burdiek.

Gage is a triple-threat athlete for Valley Falls, playing baseball, basketball and football.

He maintains a 4.0 GPA while being heavily involved in extracurricular activities including FCCLA, National Honors Society, STUCO, SAFE and band. He also serves as a Class Officer.

Up next, Gage plans to attend Kansas State to study business.

