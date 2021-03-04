Advertisement

Saint George PD finds 5.2 pounds of roofing nails where officers run radar

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Someone left 5.2 pounds of roofing nails where Saint George Police cruisers often park in an attempt to sabotage them.

The Saint George Police Department says in a Facebook post that someone believed it to be a great idea to puncture the tires of its cruisers that park and run radar in the 400 block of W. 1st St. Someone dumped 5.2 pounds of roofing nails at that location. The department wrote on their Facebook page that the resident should feel free to stop by the station to pick up their nails and to have a little chat.

To whomever thought it would be a great idea to try and sabotage our police vehicles that park and run radar in the 400...

Posted by Saint George Police Department on Thursday, March 4, 2021

According to SGPD, some may believe this to be a harmless prank, however, Saint George residents rely on the officers to respond in an emergency, which could be the difference between life and death.

If anyone has information related to the incident or surveillance video of it, SGPD is asking that they reach out to it at 785-494-2556.

