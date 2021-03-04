Advertisement

Royals fans will return to ‘The K’ for the first time in 18 months

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates with Cam Gallagher (36), who also scored, his...
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates with Cam Gallagher (36), who also scored, his three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of game two of a baseball double-header Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Royals won 4-2. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s no April Fool’s joke: fans will return to “The K” for the first time in a year-and-a-half. The Kansas City Royals will host the Texas Rangers April 1 at Kauffman Stadium. The 3:10 p.m. game will open the 2021 reguarl session. Pod-style seating will allow for up to 10,000 fans per game--or 30% capacity. Capacity will be expanded each month as the season progresses, providing it is safe to do so.

“I can’t wait to welcome our fans back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day”, said John Sherman, Chairman and CEO of the Royals.  “I am grateful for all of the support our fans and partners extended to us during these remarkable times.”

The team has been working with Kansas City health officials and the Jackson County Sports Authority for months to ensure fan safety.

Beginning March 8th, season ticket holders will have priority access to select their seats for the 13 scheduled home games in April. The general public can begin purchasing single-game tickets on March 24th. According to a news release, future home game on-sale dates will be announced subsequent to Opening Day.

“Though we were able to return to the field last year, there was a huge component missing and it was felt by all of us with no fans in Kauffman Stadium,” said Dayton Moore, Royals Senior Vice President/Baseball Operations and General Manager. “We play this game for our fans and the anticipation of seeing even a percentage of them in the ballpark when 2021 begins makes us wish we could open the season tomorrow.”

“Words cannot describe how excited all of us are to be able to open at home on April 1 in front of as many of our blue-clad fans that the protocols will allow,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny. “It will be a completely different environment than last year and bring a little more normalcy to our sport and lives.”

The team says their players are excited.

“Just playing in front of a few fans right now in spring training has made these games so much more exciting and interesting for all of us,” said second baseman Whit Merrifield. “The thought of at least 10,000 fans in Kauffman Stadium on April 1 makes my juices flow already and knowing our fans, they’ll make it sound like the ballpark is packed. We can’t wait to come home and play in front of our fans.”

More information regarding safety measures can be found at http://royals.com/safety.

